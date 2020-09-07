Train services back on track as schools and workplaces begin to re-open

East Midlands Railway and West Midlands Trains services returned to near-normal today (September 7) to coincide with the new school and university terms and more people being urged to head back to the workplace.

EMR says 97% of its services are now up and running, with enhanced cleaning regimes in place and hand sanitiser available at the 15 most popular stations.

Will Rogers, EMR Managing Director, says 30% of the train provider's services are being used in comparison to this time last year.

Rogers added 90% of commuters are abiding by face coverings rules and encouraged all travellers to check online before travelling to ensure their journey is running as planned.

Commuters in Nottingham have told ITV News Central how they found their Monday morning train journey today.

