23-year-old Asda worker found to have taken her own life at local nature reserve

An inquest has found that a 23-year-old Asda worker took her own life in July, after seeming "visibly upset" following a series of messages and a phone call linked to the breakdown of a relationship.

The body of Hannah-Mae Homer was discovered at Saltwells Local Nature Reserve in Dudley just after 2.30pm on July 1st 2020.

The inquest into her death took place at Black Country Coroner's Court in Oldbury yesterday (September 7).

The hearing was told Ms Homer was "visibly upset" after a series of messages and a phone call linked to the breakdown of a relationship. She was later found hanged, the court heard.

A toxicology report discovered she had 154mg/per 100ml of alcohol in her system.

Hannah-Mae had worked tirelessly throughout the lockdown and often worked 70-hours a week Credit: Birmingham Mail/BPM MEDIA

It was believed a neighbour spoke to Hannah-Mae at around 1pm, 90 minutes before her body was found at the beauty spot in Coppice Lane.

The supervisor had worked tirelessly throughout the lockdown and often worked 70-hours a week, her family said.

Hannah-Mae Homer was a very caring person who had a number of passions, she loved music, was hard-working and had a very good job at Asda. Earlier in the day her father saw her visibly upset and had not seen her that upset before. It appears there were some issues around a relationship... Based on the evidence, I conclude Hannah-Mae Homer took her own life. Zafar Siddique, Senior coroner

A Just Giving fundraising page launched in her memory smashed its £1,500 target as donations from well-wishers flooded in.

A tribute left on the page read: "I'm in shock I can't believe your gone will always remember your craziness you were truly a lovable person with a heart of gold."