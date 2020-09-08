Schools closed and Fosse Park flooded due to burst water pipe in Leicester

Residents in the LE3 area of Leicester may be experiencing low water pressure this morning following a burst water pipe which has also caused flooding in the new Fosse Shopping Park (see images below).

Severn Trent water say the issue was first detected around 4.14am and engineers arrived at Narborough Road to start repair works at 4.48am.

Customers in the LE3 area of Leicester may be experiencing lower pressure or complete loss of supply to their property. Our engineers have arrived on Narborough Road and have confirmed a burst water pipe is causing the supply interruptions. We are currently working to restore supplies to all customers affected. Thank you for your patience while we work on the burst. Statement from Severn Trent Water

What areas are affected?

In Aylestone the area affected by the burst pipe is affecting properties between Glenhills Way and Saffron Lane to Aylestone Road and St Andrews Road.

In Braunstone, Narborough Road is affected from the Hazel Drive industrial estate, to Evesham Road. The area surrounding Narborough Road - the roads between the River Soar and Braunstone Avenue - are also affected by the burst pipe.

A small area of Enderby is also affected around King Street and John Street.

All of Whetstone is affected from Countesthorpe Road to the Enderby Road Industrial Estate.

Blaby is also affected between the Blaby Bypass and Lutterworth Road.

Fosse Shopping Park flooding

The new Fosse Shopping Park extension is reportedly flooded due to the burst pipe.

Severn Trent Water engineers are still on the scene repairing the pipe.

Credit: Mark Platt.

Credit: Mark Platt.

Credit: Mark Platt.

Several schools in the area have also been forced to close because of no water supply in the area.

Closed schools:

Blaby Stokes C of E Primary School

Badgerbrook Primary School

St Peters Primary in Whetstone

Fullhurst Community College in Braunstone

Repair work is now 'progressing'.

Our team is continuing to work in the area and is making good progress in getting this fixed. Customers in the surrounding areas may notice a fluctuation in pressure during peak times, while we work to get customers directly impacted by the burst, back on supply. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and will provide further updates as soon as we have them. Severn Trent Wa

Keep following for more updates.