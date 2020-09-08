Leicester lockdown: what you can and cannot do

Some businesses and venues are being allowed to open in Leicester from today (September 8) while other restrictions remain in place across the city.

Residents in Leicester will now be able to go to leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools.

However there are still some restrictions that remain in place.

Business restrictions

The following business and venue closures will no longer apply in Leicester City from September 8:

Indoor gyms, fitness and dance studios.

Indoor sports courts and facilities.

Indoor swimming pools, including indoor facilities at water parks

Indoor swimming pools are able to open in Leicester City from September 8. Credit: PA Images.

The following settings must continue to remain closed in Leicester City:

Casinos, skating rinks and bowling alleys.

Indoor play areas, including soft play areas.

Exhibition centres and conference halls for external attendees.

Indoor performances (even with a socially distanced audience).

Face beauty treatments, such as eyebrow threading or make-up application.

Wedding receptions and celebrations, including for up to 30 people in the form of a sit-down meal.

Social restrictions

People in Leicester City can only socially interact with their own household and any support bubble indoors.

Residents in Leicester cannot:

Host people you do not live with in your home or garden, unless they’re in your support bubble.

Meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside of Leicester, unless they’re in your support bubble.

Visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Meeting outdoors:

You should only socialise in outside public places (like parks) in groups of up to 6 people from multiple households and should always socially distance from people outside of your household.

Gatherings larger than 6 should only take place if everyone is exclusively from 2 households or support bubbles and must not exceed 30 people.

There are some exceptions to these rules which can be found on the Government website.

Places of worship

People in Leicester can attend a mosque, church, synagogue, temple or other place of worship, but must socially distance from people outside of their household.

Weddings and funerals

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and funerals (including ceremonies at crematoria) can still go ahead in Leicester City, but they should have no more than 30 people.

Work

People living inside and outside of Leicester City can continue to travel in and out for work.

Workplaces should implement COVID-19 secure guidance.

What happens if the rules are broken?

Police are able to take action against those who break the rules, including fixed penalty notices starting from £100 for those who participate in illegal gatherings.

People aged 18 or over can be fined:

£100 for the first offence, lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days.

£200 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

Police may issue fines of £10,000 to those who hold or are involved in the holding of an illegal gathering of more than 30 people.

