Multi-sensory Van Gogh experience comes to Birmingham

Video credit: Grande Exhibitions

Birmingham Hippodrome is set to host the UK premiere of Van Gogh Alive, a multi-sensory arts and entertainment experience for people to enjoy.

The exhibition will be available to see at the Hippodrome from October 8, which will be the first time the theatre has opened since March because of the pandemic.

Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer, Birmingham Hippodrome says it's provided "the opportunity to do something completely different with our spaces, and still provide a high quality and compelling cultural experience".

She added: "we can operate it safely under social distancing guidelines, and I just know our visitors are going to be absolutely blown away.”

The multi-sensory experience aims to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's artistry and to venture into his world through curated projections accompanied by a classical soundscape.

As well as the main exhibition that will project over 3000 images, the experience will also feature interactive art stations, interpretative areas, a re-creation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ and the hugely popular ‘Sunflower selfie room’.

The global exhibition is a perfect COVID-aware experience for the whole family that will provide some escapism and education. Bruce Peterson, Owner of Grande Exhibitions

Birmingham Hippodrome say it will manage visitor flow with controlled visitor capacities to allow people to easily respect Government guidelines.

Read more: