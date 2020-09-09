12 people test positive for coronavirus after graduation party at pub

Twelve people have been infected with Covid-19 after a graduation party took place at a pub in Nottinghamshire.

The Royal Oak in Main Road, in Watnall, was closed after a coronavirus outbreak, which has been linked to a graduation party that took place in the pub's annex.

The outbreak happened before the Government announced yesterday (September 8) that social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in England.

The pub closed temporarily last week and has since reopened.

Twenty people are believed to have attended the party, with 12 people testing positive for coronavirus.

The pub's landlord Zach Towers, explained the party took place on Saturday, August 29, in a cabin at the site which is "not even joined to the main pub".

Mr Towers said the pub's staff have all been tested and everyone has come back negative.

In a statement on the pub's Facebook page, it said there had been two deep cleans of the pub in the space of 48 hours - and reminded customers of the track and trace system.

Public Health Nottinghamshire is now monitoring the situation but feel they have contained the virus and it has not spread to other pub users and the wider community.

Councillor Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: "We are going to start looking at restrictions on pubs; that includes if they refuse to improve, we will be looking at issuing closure orders. That's if they do not obey social distancing."

