Birmingham's Christmas Market is cancelled for 2020

Organisers of Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market have confirmed that it will not take place this year, as a result of the pandemic.

The popular festive event, which attracts millions of visitors a year, usually marks the start of the season from November.

However, it will be the first time since 2001 it has not taken place.

Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council’s Director of Festivals and Events, said they have "carefully explored all options" but "the health and safety of visitors had to be our top priority".

Christmas markets like this are a place for socialising and ‘cosy closeness’, which couldn’t be offered with social distancing and hygiene rules introduced to help protect people from Covid-19. Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council’s Director of Festivals and Events

He added: "Consideration was also given to the possibility visitors might not adhere to the social distancing rules and behave in ways that they have been used to in the past."

“Under no circumstances did we want the Christmas market to become a place that promotes the pandemic.

“Therefore, the right decision could only be to not bring the market to Birmingham this year. We will now concentrate all our efforts on 2021 in order to return with an impressive Christmas market in its recognisable form.”

