Man appears in court following stabbing spree in Birmingham city centre

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court following a stabbing spree in Birmingham city centre.

Zephaniah McLeod has been charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder following the stabbings which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Today, McLeod appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court by video link - because of routine Covid-19 safety measures - and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

The charges were read out by the court clerk and the case was sent to Birmingham Crown Court, where he will appear again via a video link tomorrow (10th September).

He obscured his face with his hands during the majority of the hearing.

Jacob Billington was killed in a knife attack on Sunday Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Sunday's knife attacks resulted in the death of Jacob Billington, a 23-year-old from Crosby in Merseyside.

The force declared a major incident after Mr Billington was killed and seven other people were stabbed during a rampage in the city centre spanning some 90 minutes.

Two of the victims remain in a critical condition – with one, a 22-year-old woman, now critical but stable.