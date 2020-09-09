Pictures from Ashley Kirk

A man is suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’ and the A52 near Bramcote in Nottinghamshire has been closed after a crash in the early hours of this morning (9th September).

Police say a man was taken to hospital after a car collided with a lamp post near to Bardills Roundabout at around 3am.

They say his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The force's Crash Investigation team attended the scene and remain at the scene on the A52.

The road remains closed, so please avoid the area if possible. Nottinghamshire Police

The road was initially closed all the way to the M1, though this has since been reduced to between the Bramcote and Bardills Islands.

The closure is likely to remain in place for much of the morning as police carry out an investigation.

