Hundreds travel across country to Telford test site after booking system error

Queues of cars were filmed outside Telford coronavirus testing centre after a booking system error directed people from across the country to the Shropshire site.

The online booking website told people from Cornwall, London and elswhere that their closest Covid-19 test centre was in Telford.

This resulted in chaos on the roads leading up to the test centre and consequently the site had to close after running out of tests.

Tests quickly ran out, roads were blocked, people who had travelled from as far away as Cornwall, Stockport and London were turned away, and my constituents were no longer able to access tests in the area - and they in turn were sent elsewhere. Lucy Allan, MP for Telford

Shropshire Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowed to examine what "glitch" caused the issue, adding the Government is examining the broader problem of people being directed "too far" for a test.

