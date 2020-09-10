Britain's oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer in Shropshire turns 90

Britain's oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is celebrating 90 years of business on Thursday (September 10).

Merrythought, based in Ironbridge in Shropshire, is a family business that has been around since 1930.

The popular bears are now collected widely across the world as well as being cherished by members of the Royal Family.

Credit: ITV News Central

To mark the milestone a special bear has been made for the 90th birthday with only 90 available and are going on sale from Thursday 10th September.

The company is asking its followers to contribute towards its #MyMerrythought campaign by sharing their own Merrythought stories, photographs and memories from the past 90 years.

Credit: ITV News Central

What makes Merrythought so special is the fact that we manufacture each bear by hand here in England and we’re still based here in the original factory where it all started 90 years ago. Sarah Holmes, Director of Merrythought

Wendy Edwards is an employee who has worked for Merrythought since 1966.

During that time she left and had a family, and then came back to the company in 1986 where she has been working ever since.

She describes her colleagues as "being like family" and says the bears represent "family tradition".

