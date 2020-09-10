In the first edition of Central Lobby since the pandemic hit, Alison Mackenzie is joined by Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative MP for Bassetlaw and Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood.

They debate whether voters in the Midlands "red wall seats" who switched from Labour to Tory in the last election are happy with the government's performance.

Also how can children get a meaningful education when schools are already closing because of Covid 19 outbreaks.