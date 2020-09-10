Human remains found in field in Worcestershire

Human remains have been found in a field in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police responded to a call to Egg Hill Lane in Frankley on Thursday (10 September).

Officers say they're treating the death as unexplained.

Egg Hill Lane is temporarily closed as police continue to investigate.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: "We are in the very early stages of an investigation and our inquiries are just getting under way."

"We are currently treating this as an unexplained death and no identification has yet been made. While this could be a lengthy process, we will update the public in due course."