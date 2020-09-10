Man appears in Crown Court following Birmingham stabbings

27-year-old Zephaniah McLeod, who is accused of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a stabbing spree in Birmingham, has appeared before a crown court judge.

McLeod, who spoke only to confirm his name, appeared via videolink at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (10 September).

During the appearance it's reported that McLeod was rubbing his temples and screwing his eyes closed.

McLeod is accused of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a series of stabbings in the city centre. Credit: PA

The knife attacks happened in Birmingham city centre during the early hours of Sunday morning.

McLeod is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Jacob Billington as he was socialising with friends.

Jacon Billington was killed during the knife attack. Credit: Yorkshire Police

Seven other people were stabbed during the rampage in the city centre which spanned around 90 minutes. One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The hearing lasted 25 minutes and Judge Melbourne Inman QC remanded McLeod into custody ahead of a further hearing next month.