Man who stole from nurses, hospitals and care homes during lockdown is jailed

A man who broke into hospitals and care homes to steal things during lockdown has been jailed for 4 and a half years.

Wayne Bradley, 30, from Bartley Green, was arrested after a string of burglaries in Birmingham during the peak of the pandemic.

He was found to have broken into 4 different hospitals and care homes in April, by conning and following staff into unauthorised areas, where he was found to have "stolen property from nurses without hesitation".

Bradley is a callous and uncaring career criminal who has gone out of his way to deliberately target the most vulnerable in society. Sergeant Julia Slater, Birmingham Police

Bradley was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in September 2018 for committing similar offences. He was also banned from entering hospitals unless for emergency or pre-arranged treatment.

However, the court heard how Bradley was spotted on CCTV wandering around the corridors of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

It's here he gained access to restricted areas and stole mobile phones from members of staff. He also stole a laptop from the heart unit.

He was also spotted at Birmingham Women's Hospital where he was trying to gain access to several departments, including intensive care. He stole a midwives phone from the ante-natal unit.

All of the offences meant Bradley was breaching his behaviour order, and also the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (9 September) and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for 6 burglary offences, 3 fraud offences, 6 breaches of his CBO and 6 breaches of Covid regulations.