Families in parts of Worcestershire will not be allowed to visit relatives in care homes following a rise in coronavirus cases.

The County Council have said visits to care homes in Malvern Hills and Wychavon will be stopped with 'immediate effect'.

Its following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the areas in the past week. Only essential visits will be allowed.

The council added stopping visitations was part of its outbreak control plan to reduce the spread of the virus.

The decision was a "necessary precaution" to "protect our elderly and vulnerable residents is paramount".

I appreciate this will cause upset and frustration for some of our residents and I recognise this is very difficult for families. Looking at the rising numbers of cases in the district, we are concerned about the welfare of our most vulnerable and the wider community. I need to protect those at risk and prevent the further spread of Covid...It is better to act now than later. Worcestershire County Council, Director for Public Health Dr. Kathryn Cobain:

Read more: