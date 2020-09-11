Hundreds of people turn out for Covid-19 testing in Burton after rise in cases

Hundreds of people have turned out for coronavirus testing in Burton after an increase in cases.

A walk-in testing event was held at the St Chad’s Community Centre after the latest figures revealed an increase of 18 cases in the last seven days.

A total of 227 people visited the centre to get tested for the virus.

Testing was for those without symptoms of Covid-19, in an effort to get information on the spread of the virus.

A majority of these cases have been seen in the Anglesey, Shobnall, Horninglow and Eton Park areas.

People in Burton have been turning out in their hundreds to get tested, and I want to thank everyone who is taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously and doing everything they can to stop the spread of the virus. By testing more people, we can see where the virus is spreading and hopefully stop it in its tracks. Staffordshire County Council, Cabinet Member for Health, Care and Wellbeing Dr Johnny McMahon:

The county is working closely with East Staffordshire Borough Council, the NHS in the call for people to follow national guidance carefully.

The guidance is to:

Wash your hands regularly

Limit your contact with people not in your household

Stay at home when you can. If you do need to go out keep your distance – 2m ideally

Wear face coverings on public transport

Self-isolate for ten days and book a test if you have symptoms

Read more: