Lockdown restrictions are eased in Leicester as some businesses can reopen

Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Leicester with some businesses being able to reopen.

From Tuesday (September 15) casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, exhibition halls, conference centres and indoor play areas (including soft play areas) can reopen.

It's following a Government review of the lockdown restrictions in the city.

Socially distanced indoor performances will also be able to resume, and remaining restrictions on certain close contact services (treatments on the face, such as eyebrow threading or make-up application) will be lifted.

However, the ban on inter-household gatherings in private homes and gardens remains.

Another review of the measures will take in two weeks time on September 24.

However, the city's seven-day infection rate has increased again, there are now 56.9 cases per 100,000 people for the previous seven days.

Earlier in the week the rate stood at 42.8 cases per 100,000 people in the 7 days up to September 5.

202 cases Were recorded in Leicester in the week leading up to September 8th.

Leicestershire's rate has also increased higher than the national level for the first time.According to the same data set - it now stands at 26.9 cases. There are 188 current cases - an increase of 154 per cent.Health bosses in the county have issued warnings about a rise in cases in both Harborough and Blaby.Leicestershire County Council, Director of Public Health Mike Sandys said "people to play their part and drive down rates".

He added "it's down to us now - and testing is how we will avoid the need for local restrictions".

Kettering, Oadby and Wigston and Luton have been removed from the watchlist

People who show symptoms for coronavirus are still being urged to book a test.

Read more: