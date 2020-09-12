"Pubs and bars safer than homes" says manager of Birmingham's Broad Street

The manager of Birmingham’s Broad Street says he’s not worried about a potential surge in the number of people meeting up in pubs and bars.

On Tuesday new rules are being introduced banning people in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull from meeting others inside their homes and gardens.

They will still be allowed to meet up in pubs, bars and restaurants, as long as there are no more than six people in their group.

Mike Olley, who manages one of Birmingham’s busiest nightlife areas, says pubs and bars should be safer places to meet.

As of yet there are no plans by the government to introduce a ban on people visiting places such as pubs and bars.Capacity at venues is down by around a third, with several hygiene measures such as hand sanitiser stations and one way systems introduced.Those in the industry say a lot of uncertainty remains.

The future now is just getting through the next few days. You can’t book for Christmas at the moment with any real certainty. Who knows what’s going to happen in the next few months but we just keep our fingers crossed. Mike Olley, Westside BID General manager

As it stands there is no indication as to how long the new restrictions in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull are set to last.

In Leicester, where a local lockdown was introduced in June, residents are still not allowed to host others in their homes or gardens.