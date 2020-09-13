'Million brick' prayer monument set to be built near Birmingham

A new national landmark to symbolise the prayers of a million people is set to be built on the outskirts of Birmingham.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, which would be made up of a million bricks, would stand 169 feet tall.

It's now been given planning permission, with construction set to start in Coleshill as early as 2021.

Planners hope it will attract 300,000 people each year, generating £9.3 million to the local economy.

Pictures from Snug Architects

The structure will sit on land near Coleshill Manor in between the M6 and M42.

Each of the million bricks used to build it will represent an individual prayer for has been answered for people across the country.

In addition, using interactive technology and a bespoke app, visitors will be able to use their smart device, holding it against a brick to read the personal answered prayer story it’s linked to.

The landmark will also include a café and visitor centre Credit: Snug Architects

We want to celebrate and remember all the prayers that God has answered for individuals throughout our nation’s history. Our desire is to create thought-provoking public art and offer a space for recreation and reflection for everyone. Our hope is that those who visit will see how God can bring peace in life’s storms and be encouraged to think about the power and relevance of prayer. Richard Gamble, CEO, Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer

The idea for the monument was conceived 16 years ago.

It will be built using money collected through a crowdfunding campaign.

As well as creating 20 full-time staff jobs in the visitor centre, it will feature a café, bookstore and a 24 hour on-site chaplaincy support service.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2021 with completion in Autumn 2022.