A statement has been released by Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull councils outlining their requests to hospitality businesses and customers to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

New government measures are being imposed on the three areas from Tuesday due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The councils say they are making the recommendations to ‘protect staff and customers in the current climate’ and to ‘avoid further restrictions’.

Minimising contact between workers and advising customers to avoid venues if they feel unwell are two of the requests made by the authorities.

The three councils’ recommendations to hospitality businesses:

Indoor table service must be used alongside measures assigning a single staff member to specific table(s) to avoid mixing of staff between tables.

Outdoor table service must also be provided if there is outside space and customers must either be standing within assigned spaces to ensure no mixing between groups of 6 or seated at tables.

Contact between kitchen workers and front of house workers must be avoided. For example, by having zones from which front of house staff can collect food.

Toilets must be supported by making hand sanitiser available on entry to toilets where safe and practical, and the adoption of a limited entry approach, with 1 in, 1 out (whilst avoiding the creation of additional bottlenecks). A visible cleaning schedule must be displayed and toilets should be cleaned more regularly than usual. Hand sanitiser should also be visible at all entry points to premises.

Providing written or spoken communication of the latest guidelines to both workers and customers inside and outside the venue. You should display posters or information setting out how customers should behave at your venue to keep everyone safe. Consider the particular needs of those with protected characteristics, such as those who are hearing or visually impaired.

Within the premises risk management have a clear approach to ensuring social distancing and no mixing between social groups in queues and in outdoor smoking areas.

If you are notified or become aware of COVID cases linked to your premises, you must comply fully with contract tracing and testing requirements and any action needed to control outbreaks.

Face visors do not provide adequate protection on their own and have been linked to outbreaks. If you choose to use, these staff must also wear a face mask. Face masks should be worn if staff are less than 2m from customers or other staff.

The three councils’ recommendations to customers:

Comply with all measures that you are asked to take by hospitality venues.

Wash your hands or use hand gel before and after going out and regularly when you are out, particularly after contact with door-handles, light switches, taps etc.

Maintain social distancing at all times, including when coming in and out of venues.

NOT visit venues if you have any signs of COVID or concerns about any symptoms you have.

Give the correct details to the venue so you can be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Wear a mask in any crowded or narrow areas and if you are requested to do so.

Use your judgement about where you go and how much you go out.

