Fly-tipper piles rubbish on street before fleeing, leaving residents 'furious'

This is the moment a shameless trucker fly-tipped a mountain of rubbish on a residential street in broad daylight.

A woman's voice can be heard yelling as the driver lifts the back of the truck, sending waste across the pavement in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.

The motorist fled after the dumping on Ravenshill Road at around 9am yesterday (Sunday, September 13).

Piping, wood, building materials and other objects were left strewn across the road.

The council says they receive hundreds of reports of fly-tipping across the city every week. Credit: BPM Media

The disgusted resident reported the matter to 101 and Birmingham City Council, which immediately removed the hazard from the pavement for pedestrians.

“It made me furious as it’s right opposite my home," she said.

"It is not nice to see or look at and someone could have been seriously hurt if perhaps they were partially blind or a child was playing in it.

“Also if someone was coming around the corner on their push bike, they could’ve ended up on top of it and really hurt themselves.

“I reported it to 101 and the council, who quickly came out and removed it from the footpath as it was a dangerous hazard.

“Also school children would be en route to school in the morning and may have felt the need to walk in the road to avoid it.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said:

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence. It is a crime that damages the environment that we all have to live and work in.

“Where we have credible evidence, we will investigate and prosecute.

“We receive hundreds of reports of fly-tipping across the city every week and do everything we can to remove as much waste as possible and investigate the circumstances behind rubbish that is dumped.

“The council can only prosecute when credible evidence, that meets the criminal burden of proof, is available.”

