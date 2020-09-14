ITV News Central apprenticeship applications are open!

ITV Apprenticeships are now open!

Here's our previous Junior Journalist apprentice, Cree-Summer Haughton telling us about her experience:

My time as the Junior Journalist at ITV News was immensely challenging but super enjoyable - I started my dream job and I got paid to learn!

Now I couldn’t see myself doing anything else thanks to the team at ITV Central and my trainers at Bauer Academy for providing me with the skills to work in the newsroom.

As an apprentice you are expected to work full-time in the newsroom alongside studying for exams and coursework.

To complete my NCTJ diploma I had to pass the following:

Essential Journalism exam

Media Law exam

Court Reporting exam

Video Journalism exam

TV News exam

Pr exam

Broadcast regulation exam

As well as all of the above exams I had to create a coursework portfolio and complete an end point assessment.

Cree-Summer Haughton in ITV News Centrals gallery

However, whilst I was studying I was also being given opportunities that I never thought I would have the chance to do as an apprentice, for example:

Working on news bulletins

Writing articles for the website

Working closely with the planning team

Interviewing politicians

Working on outside broadcasts

Working with celebrities

Travelling up and down the country for training and shoots

My apprenticeship gave me the chance to meet life long friends and now I continue to do a job that I enjoy - with no student debt.

If you want to learn whilst you earn and start a career in television ITV has so many entry level options that could kick start your career!

You can apply if you:

DO NOT have a degree, a level 4 qualification, or have already completed a similar apprenticeship

Have lived in the European Economic Area for 3 years consecutively

Are genuinely interested in learning about what we do and the role you’re applying for.

Apply here.