Murder investigation begins after 31-year-old man is stabbed in Birmingham

Latest footage from the scene in Lutley Grove, Birmingham

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in the Bartley Green area of Birmingham last night (14 September).Officers were called to a property in Lutley Grove, shortly before 8.30pm following reports that a man had been stabbed. The 31-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.Another man, aged 33, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

We have made rapid progress overnight and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation. A scene is still being held while our team forensically examine the property. Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, West Midlands Police

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police with information, via live chat on their website or by calling 101. Please quote log number 4306 of 14/09.Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.