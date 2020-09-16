65-year-old man dies after altercation on playing field

A man has died following an alleged assault in a Derbyshire village.

Police were called at 4.30pm on Saturday, September 12, to reports that two men, aged 65 and 51, had an altercation on the playing fields off Town Lane in Newton.

It was reported that one of the men had been assaulted.

The 65-year-old man was taken to hospital the following day and the 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The 65-year-old later died in hospital. The man in custody was then arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information, particularly two groups of youngsters who were at the fields at the time.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said:

"We believe there were two groups of teenagers at the playing fields that afternoon who may have witnessed what happened, or perhaps have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

"One group of youngsters were playing football while the other group had bikes."