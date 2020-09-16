Coronavirus: How to get tested in Leicestershire

People in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland are being urged to only come forward for a Coronavirus test if they have symptoms.

The main symptoms of coronavirus are: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Most people with coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms.

People are also being told to follow the process for booking a test and not go to the accident and emergency department or GP practices.

We understand that some people are having difficulty accessing a test but people must follow the process and book online or call 119. A test will not be given at A&E or in a GP practice and strict rules on infection control and social distancing means we need to carefully manage the flow of patients going into these locations. Professor Azhar Farooqi, a Leicester GP and Chair of Leicester City Clinical Commissioning Group

The NHS are reminding people that if you are self-isolating or in quarantine, then a negative test result does not mean you can end isolation early.

The virus can take time to develop and so a test early on does not prove that you won’t go on to develop the virus. That means you could still be at risk of spreading the disease to other people.

Tests for adults and children need to be booked online or by calling 119.

