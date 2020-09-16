County Lines: how train travel is being exploited by drug dealers

Young and vulnerable teenagers in the Midlands are being targeted by gangs to transport drugs around the UK, warns the British Transport Police.

Daniel Skipp has followed undercover police officers to find out how the force is trying to tackle the issue in the East and West Midlands.

Firstly, the operation underway at Nottingham Train Station:

And the work being done at Wolverhampton Train Station:

Police say that despite the pandemic and a sharp decline in commuters using rail transport, the number of arrests relating to County Lines drug activity has remained consistent.