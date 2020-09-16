Curfew placed on Oadby and Wigston parks in bid to curb coronavirus cases

A curfew has been placed on parks in Oadby and Wigston in an effort to curb an ‘exceptionally sharp’ rise in coronavirus rates in the borough.

The restrictions come into effect from tomorrow (Thursday, September 17) from 5pm to 7am. It’s not known how long it will last for.

The council says it has made the move as latest data shows the borough is now the second highest in the country with a rate of over 100 cases (115) for every 100,000 people.

The national average stands at around 33 per 100,000. The positive test rate in the area is over 6% - double the national average.

Councillor John Boyce, Leader of the Council, has urged residents to follow Leicester City local restrictions:

Don’t go into other people’s homes or gardens.

Don’t meet people you don’t live with inside a pub, restaurant or other indoor settings.

Don’t meet more than 5 other people outdoors.

In addition, residents are strongly urged to follow the current guidance below:

If you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough or loss of smell/taste, book a test

Wash your hands regularly.

Wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces, including public transport – unless you have a good reason not to.

Do not meet socially in groups of more than six people.

If you’re meeting up with friends, keep two metres apart.

If you’re contacted by test and trace, you must isolate for 14 day.

Avoid car sharing, if possible.

The council is also set to deliver 13,000 leaflets to those in high priority areas and GP surgeries are being contacted to highlight the need for people with symptoms to get a test.

A Mobile Testing Unit at Launceston Road has been set up for residents who have COVID19 symptoms; they can book a test on nhs.uk.

