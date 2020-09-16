Wolverhampton City Council is urging people with symptoms of coronavirus, no matter how mild, to get a Covid-19 test as soon as possible.

This comes after the increase in demand for Covid-19 testing nationally outweighing the available laboratory capacity to process the tests.

This widely reported issue has resulted in a reduction in the number of tests that centres in Wolverhampton, and elsewhere, are able to carry out each day.

Nevertheless the council are still urging people who have symptoms of Covid-19, which include a fever, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to a person’s sense of taste and smell, to book an appointment in advance wherever possible.

The city has four Covid-19 test centres;

Showell Road

Whitmore Reans Health Centre car park

Mountford Road car park in Bilston

A drive through site at Aldersley Leisure Village

Another walk-through through site is due to open at Blakenhall Community Resource Centre in the coming days.

The walk-through sites in Wolverhampton may be able to accept people who have symptoms without an appointment subject to daily availability, but if a site has reached capacity, people without appointments will not be able to access a test.

People who cannot get a test should self-isolate for 10 days.

Wolverhampton employers and businesses are being urged to make themselves familiar with the latest measures to guard against Covid-19 in their workplace to avoid further outbreaks.

Settings need to be particularly alert to:

How employees travel to and from work avoiding car sharing outside their household

• Staggering start, finish and break times

• Avoiding 'bunching' at communal areas like kitchens, clocking in stations and lockers

• Cleaning touch points like door handles very regularly e.g. every hour

• The importance of notifying Public Health England if there are two or more cases in the space of 14 days

It is the responsibility of every business and employer to take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and keep their staff and customers safe.

That means ensuring they are complying with the latest guidance from Public Health to maintain a safe workplace.

All businesses in Wolverhampton need to act responsibly to limit the spread of Covid-19. The vast majority are doing an incredible job in the most difficult of circumstances and I would like to thank them for their continuing efforts which will help us to avoid a local lockdown. Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing

