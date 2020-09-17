Covid-19 cases rocket from one to 25 in a week in Derbyshire town

People living in a town in Derbyshire are being urged to stay alert after Covid-19 cases rocketed in the space of seven days.

The area in and around Heanor had the highest number of cases across the county between 5 & 11 September, rising from one to 25 in a week.

The Director of Public Health for the county is urging locals to follow government advice and restrictions.

Dean Wallace, Director of Public Health, Derbyshire County Council, said: "This is not a dress rehearsal. It’s vital that everyone plays their part in helping to beat this virus which is still spreading.

The message is simple. Keep washing your hands, cover your face in enclosed areas, keep a safe distance from others and keep social gatherings to no more than 6 people - including children - both indoors and outdoors.

While I know it is frustrating, it’s important to understand that this virus has not gone away and that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

We’re closely monitoring the situation and will take action if needed in the future. But if we all stay alert and take sensible precautions we can prevent the spread of this very contagious virus and all get back to what we love to do more quickly.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, act like you’ve got it. Don’t wait for your test results to self-isolate. Book a test immediately and begin self-isolating straight away to help prevent passing it on to loved ones.

But please don’t book a test unless you have symptoms - you could be taking a test away from someone who really needs one.”