Crews tackle fire at recycling plant in Shropshire

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a recycling plant in Shropshire since 5 am this morning.

It happened at Granville Recycling Plant on Grange Lane near Telford. The fire service is advising nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.

While there are no road closures, the service is encouraging drivers to avoid the area and check before they travel.

West Mercia Police have also been assisting the crews as large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

Telford and Wrekin Council say St Georges and Donnington areas are also affected by smoke.