Music matters: Those in the industry say they're struggling

Wes Smith reports

People working in the music industry say they feel like they've been forgotten.

Until lockdown the music scene in the Midlands was thriving, not only in large arenas and concert halls but also in hundreds of smaller independent venues.

But now, with social distancing rules preventing many performances, some musicians and venues say they're struggling.

Singer songwriter Namywa from Birmingham says before she pandemic she had events lined up overseas and was about to embark on the next stage of her career.

She says that months of not being able to produce and perform music has been tough.

Performing is what I love to doing studio sessions, writing songs. When you write for reasons and causes, it's not just music, it's meaning with music, so that makes it a whole different experience. So, yes, I need that for my release, it's how I express my emotions, but within that process it's working with other people who do the same, just giving music as a message to people. NAMYWA

Namywa is associated with the Birmingham Live Music Project supported by both Aston and Birmingham City Universities.

The institutions recently carried out a study which concluded that things aren't looking good for the performing arts.

And it's not only performers who are struggling. Sound engineers, lighting experts, crowd control staff and those working in the venues are amongst others who have found themselves without work.

190,935 People were employed in the music industry in 2018

£5.2 billion Was contributed to the UK economy by the industry in 2018

The venue Centrala in Birmingham closed during lockdown but has now started host to one or two socially-distant, covid-secure events, but they say it's not enough.

Staff claim that nearly two and a half thousand jobs link to the music-events industry in the West Midlands alone are in jeopardy.

The government says that it's working hard to support the music sector throughout the pandemic.

It says emergency funding has been given to 135 grassroots music venues and it is now processing applications for more than £800million of additional grant funding.

We are working flat out to support our world class performing arts and music industries through challenging times. We are working closely with the sector to ensure funding is distributed quickly and fairly Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Spokesperson

Read more: