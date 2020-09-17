Leicestershire Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a woman was found lying on the A6 with life threatening injuries.

Police received reports of a woman on the carriage way, between Mountsorrel and Loughborough, around 10:45am on Thursday morning (17 September).

After officers arrived the woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Two men aged 19 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the incident and detectives say the investigation is in the very "early stages".

They are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A6 and saw the woman.