Police appeal for witnesses after woman is found lying on A6 with "life threatening injuries"
Leicestershire Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a woman was found lying on the A6 with life threatening injuries.
Police received reports of a woman on the carriage way, between Mountsorrel and Loughborough, around 10:45am on Thursday morning (17 September).
After officers arrived the woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Two men aged 19 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the incident and detectives say the investigation is in the very "early stages".
They are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A6 and saw the woman.
I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A6 between Mountsorrel and Loughborough in either direction this morning. Any information you’re able to provide – no matter how insignificant you think it is – could help our investigation