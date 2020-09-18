The NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham has been moved back to high alert following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Cases have rocketed across the Midlands and the R rate is said to stand between 1.2 and 1.5 and health officials say the hospital is ready to reopen in 48 hours if needed.

The hospital, which was mothballed for some weeks, could be ready to receive patients in two days if needed.

The preparations come after Coronavirus cases have rocketed over the last two weeks Credit: PA

Chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham said the facility, based on the NEC site, was being readied so it could be brought back into use more quickly if needed.

Dr David Rosser revealed the news as he outlined the desperate sense of anxiety among staff in his hospitals - with 14 people currently in intensive care.

