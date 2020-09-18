New restrictions in place for Oadby and Wigston as infection rates rise

New restrictions have been put in place for Oadby and Wigston as infection rates continue to rise in the Borough.

From Tuesday, people from different household bubbles aren't allowed to mix, either in their own home or gardens, or anyone else's and a curfew has been placed on parks.

It's to combat what's being described as an exceptionally sharp rise in cases.

The local infection rate is the second-highest in the country with a rate of over 145 cases per 100,000, almost a 50% increase on the rate at the beginning of the week.

The national average stands at around 33 per 100,000. In addition, the positive test rate is over 6% - double the national average.

Officials say the outbreak is across all communities and age groups and not down to a single cause.

They say these restrictions along with the closure of parks is to try help prevent the spread of the virus, which they say will only be achieved with people changing their behaviours.

Credit: ITV News Central

The restrictions in the Borough are as follows:

You cannot socialise with other people outside of your own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens from 22 September.

You cannot use the Council’s parks between the hours of 5pm and 7am.

Cllr John Boyce, Leader of the Council said: “I appreciate that since the start of the pandemic you have been requested to follow restrictions and this has been hard to do.

"I want to thank everyone who has followed the guidance so far but please follow these new restrictions to try to stabilise and reduce the spread of the virus."

The announcement comes as Wolverhampton saw additional restrictions put in place today, following areas like Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull.

