Shrewsbury Town FC to welcome 1,000 fans for match against Northampton Town
Around a thousand fans are expected to pour into Shrewbury Town FC tomorrow (September 19) for the match against Northampton Town.
It comes after the English Football League approved the fixture as a pilot event for the safe return of fans.
It'll be the first time fans have been allowed back into the ground since lockdown. The club initially wanted to open all four stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow but numbers have now been limited to 1000.
Authorities remain in conversation with the government over the possibility of getting more fans into grounds from next month and Culture secretary Oliver Dowden is meeting with sporting bodies later this week to discuss the planned return of spectators from October 1.
I know that many fans are eager to return to football and that jobs depend on this too, so fans will welcome news that the EFL will be running number capped, covid secure, and socially distanced pilots this weekend. "This will help us build the evidence base to see how we can return fans safely in greater numbers as soon as it is safe to do so.
An EFL statement confirmed: "Ten EFL clubs will be permitted to admit spectators into Sky Bet League matches this weekend as part of the ongoing ‘return of fans’ pilot programme."
As per the current guidance, crowds will be capped at a capacity of 1,000 as discussions continue with the Government about return for supporters’ in greater numbers post October 1. "The move to extend the programme follows a successful pilot staged at Cambridge United last week when fans were in attendance at a professional football match for the first time since March.
Other matches that are allowed to host spectators this weekend include:
Championship
Luton Town v Derby County
Norwich City v Preston North End
Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth
League One
Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
Blackpool v Swindon Town
Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town
Hull City v Crewe Alexandra
League Two
Forest Green Rovers v Bradford City
Carlisle United v Southend United
Morecambe v Cambridge United