Shrewsbury Town FC to welcome 1,000 fans for match against Northampton Town

Around a thousand fans are expected to pour into Shrewbury Town FC tomorrow (September 19) for the match against Northampton Town.

It comes after the English Football League approved the fixture as a pilot event for the safe return of fans.

It'll be the first time fans have been allowed back into the ground since lockdown. The club initially wanted to open all four stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow but numbers have now been limited to 1000.

The number of fans attending the game will be limited to 1000 Credit: PA

Authorities remain in conversation with the government over the possibility of getting more fans into grounds from next month and Culture secretary Oliver Dowden is meeting with sporting bodies later this week to discuss the planned return of spectators from October 1.

I know that many fans are eager to return to football and that jobs depend on this too, so fans will welcome news that the EFL will be running number capped, covid secure, and socially distanced pilots this weekend. "This will help us build the evidence base to see how we can return fans safely in greater numbers as soon as it is safe to do so. Oliver Dowden, Culture Secretary

An EFL statement confirmed: "Ten EFL clubs will be permitted to admit spectators into Sky Bet League matches this weekend as part of the ongoing ‘return of fans’ pilot programme."

As per the current guidance, crowds will be capped at a capacity of 1,000 as discussions continue with the Government about return for supporters’ in greater numbers post October 1. "The move to extend the programme follows a successful pilot staged at Cambridge United last week when fans were in attendance at a professional football match for the first time since March. EFL statement

Other matches that are allowed to host spectators this weekend include:

Championship

Luton Town v Derby County

Norwich City v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth

League One

Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers

Blackpool v Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town v Northampton Town

Hull City v Crewe Alexandra

League Two