More than 70 sheep stolen in Derbyshire

More than 70 sheep have been stolen in Derbyshire.

27 ewes and 46 lambs were taken from farmland at Shatton village.

It happened between Tuesday 1st and Thursday 3rd of September.

Police are appealing for information.

PC Paul Gamble of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: "This type of crime does carry a significant financial loss to the farmer but it can also cause some concern around not knowing what has happened to the animals, and the time and effort it takes to establish a flock.

While it is quite a remote area, we would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or activity during that time or who may have information around the illegal trade in livestock.

Please do get in touch if you have any information, no matter how small, as even if it turns out the individuals are legitimate, we would rather be made aware so we can check all is well."