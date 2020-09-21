Men in the East Midlands who've had coronavirus symptoms are being urged to donate blood plasma.

NHS Blood and Transplant says there is a huge shortage of male donors.

In the East Midlands 7,633 people have donated blood plasma, but only 35% of them were men.

7,633 People have donated blood plasma in the East Midlands

35% Of those donors are male

Why do we need plasma donations?

Blood plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus contains antibodies.

This plasma- along with the antibodies- can be transfused into people who have the virus and are struggling to develop their own immune response.

NHS Blood and Transplant say it's been proven to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19.

17,000 Donations have been taken nationally

682 Donations across Leicester and Nottingham donor centres

Why do we need more male donors?

Men generally produce more antibodies, because they are usually more seriously affected by the virus, meaning they're more likely to donate a unit of plasma with high levels of antibodies.

A man who is donating plasma for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman who is donating for the first time.

Men also have larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they're more likely to meet the donation requirements on the day.

Blood plasma from those who have had coronavirus symptoms contain important antibodies that could save lives. Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant

How can I donate?

There are 23 donor centres around the country and several pop up donor centres, including in Leicester and Nottingham.

Donating blood plasma takes around 45 minutes and the plasma that is donated is usually replaced in your body in 24-48 hours.

People can donate blood plasma as often as every two weeks.

Donation centres in and around the Midlands:

Birmingham

Cambridge

Gloucester

Leicester

Nottingham

Sheffield

Stoke

Professor Dave Roberts, Associate Director for Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, urged people to book an appointment if they've had coronavirus symptoms.

He said: "please help the NHS fight COVID-19 by donating. It is safe and easy, and you could save lives.

We're not sure why fewer men than women are offering to donate in the East Midlands but we need men who have coronavirus symptoms to come forward and offer to donate. You don't need to have had had a positive test - if you had the symptoms, we want to hear from you, as all donations are tested. Professor Dave Roberts, Associate Director for Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant

