Tougher restrictions "likely" as coronavirus cases rise, scientists warn

The UK faces tough decisions as coronavirus cases spike across the four nations, the government's top scientific advisors, Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty, have warned.

In a briefing on Monday morning (21 September), Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick cautioned that the “vast majority of the population remain susceptible” to catching coronavirus and the current situation required swift action to bring the case numbers down.

Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Chris Whitty speaking at the Downing Street briefing Credit: left

Why are we heading towards tougher restrictions?

Coronavirus infections are currently doubling every seven days, warned the scientists.

Continuing at this rate of infection, without restrictions to slow it down, means the UK could be seeing 50,000 new coronavirus infections every day by mid-October.

This would lead to approximately 200 deaths every day by November.

What new restrictions could come into place?

Prof Whitty warned that we will have to live with this for at least another six months and pointed out that we're entering autumn and winter where viruses tend to thrive.

The pair said that if everyone follows the rules that are already in place- such as the rule of six- the infection rate could be brought down.

However, they suggested that restrictions might soon be tightened and Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on Tuesday (22 September).

A national lockdown remains on the table, the government sees it as a "last line of defence", but it is highly likely tougher restrictions will be put into place involving curbs on people's social lives.

Professor Whitty said there was a need to “break unnecessary links” between households and a need to “change course”, adding we cannot fight the virus "without some significant downsides".

It comes after Matt Hancock told ITV's This Morning that he was unable to say if pubs in England would be able to open this weekend.

Are we heading for another national lockdown? Credit: PA

Professor Whitty went on to suggest that the rates had particularly increased among younger adults.

Both Sir Patrick and Professor Whitty warned that the surge in cases among young people would trickle up towards older, more vulnerable people.

Sir Patrick said in Spain and France the virus had "started with younger people in their 20s and spread gradually to older ages as well”.

“That increasing case number has translated into an increase in hospitalisations.

“As the hospitalisations have increased… very sadly, but not unexpectedly, deaths are also increasing.”

Government slide showing cases in Spain and France

But there was some hope as the scientists spoke about how there has been significant progress in the development of a vaccine.

Sir Patrick noted that one could be made available to certain groups of people by as early as the end of the year.

Read more: