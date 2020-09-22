6-year-old girl from Halesowen saves mother's life by calling 999

A 6-year-old girl from Halesowen in the Black Country has saved her mother's life after calling 999 when she was having a seizure.

Amaya called the emergency services after her mother, Raj Dey, collapsed at her home in June.

The Primary School student, who was in year one at the time, remembered to call 999 after being taught about it at school last Autumn.

A voice recording shows how Amaya remained calm on the phone and told the operator what her address and postal code was.

At the same time, Amaya was also carrying out the duty of being an older sibling.

She made sure her sister Arianna, aged 3, who was potty-training at the time, was taken to the toilet.

Whilst doing that, she continued to check on her mum and followed all of the orders set out by the telephone operator on the emergency call.

Mrs Dey and her husband say they're extremely proud of the way their daughters have conducted themselves during the event and want to thank the school for teaching such a valuable skill.

Since then, Amaya has been given a headteacher's award at her school for her bravery and for remembering what to do.

Amaya's teacher Kate Wolstencroft says this has proven that you're never too young to learn important life skills.

