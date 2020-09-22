Nottingham City Council in more than a billion pounds of debt

Nottingham City Council has issued a warning about the current level of debt it is facing, which has reached in excess of a billion pounds. It has warned that it is 'at risk of becoming unsustainable'.

A new report, published by the City Council itself, highlights a range of serious risk to the finances at the council. They include:

the £64.4 million impact of Covid, even after government support

failure of council-run Robin Hood Energy

investment in the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre regeneration

The debt levels equate to around three thousand five hundred pound per person in the city. Compared with other similar-sized councils, Nottingham City had the second-highest level of debt, at around £1.154 billion in 2019.

In comparison:

£723 the level of debt per person for Nottinghamshire County Council

£1,722 and the figure in Derby

Nottingham had the highest ratio of interest payable to net expenditure, compared to similar-sized councils.

Other factors for the debt include:

- a £70 million funding gap for major building projects

- a £300 million bill to upgrade the London Road district heating network

The City Council report is due to be signed off by the Council Leader at the end of the week. It concludes that the effectiveness of how it governs 'needs improvement'.

The council recognises the significant shortfalls in its governance and management practice, and is wholly aware of the potential consequences of not effectively overhauling its arrangements and the potential for government intervention. Nottingham City Council report via Local Democracy Reporting

An external auditor which delivered a damning report into the council's handling of the failed Robin Hood Energy venture, is due to issue findings on the value for money offered by the City Council in the next few weeks.

It's a big authority, it has a bigger revenue budget and tax base (than other councils) but yes, Nottingham City has long term challenges in terms of its revenue generation. Councils have been trying to generate income from borrowing a huge amount and investing it… in property deals. The profits from the property are just greater than what they pay in interest....

So they pay a certain amount in interest, and at the moment they're getting enough rent to cover the interest. But you can imagine the risk for local authorities if the market changes and either rents don't get paid or interest charges change, then there's a huge risk to the public purse. Professor Peter Murphy, of Nottingham Trent University's Nottingham Business School

The redevelopment of Broadmarsh Shopping Centre in Nottingham

Nottingham City Council has said it's "unlikely" to get back all of the £17 million invested in the redevelopment of the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre was around half way through its multi-million-pound redevelopment project before the country went into lockdown on March 23.

The failed Robin Hood energy firm run by Nottingham City Council Credit: BPM

It's not yet clear how much the council has lost from the failure of its Robin Hood Energy venture - but it could be around £38 million. The total amount could depend on how many energy customers switch over to Centrica. So what now for the council ?

There are a huge number of local authorities at the moment looking at the problem of balancing their budget, and if an authority can't balance its budget, it serves a 114 notice. There aren't very many of those historically, but it's the equivalent of saying 'we can't balance the budget'. Councils have a legal obligation to balance the budget. The Government will generally intervene. Professor Peter Murphy, of NTU's Nottingham Business School

At an earlier meeting on the budget issues, the council said: