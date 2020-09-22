PE lessons are "vital" following lockdown

Primary school pupils in Derbyshire have been enjoying Covid-safe PE sessions.

Organisers hope that it will reduce anxiety levels among pupils who might have been couped up during lockdown.

Newhall Infant & Nursery School at Swadlincote in Derbyshire employed the services of Adam Holland to deliver the sessions, which aim to improve physical and mental health.

He says that lockdown resulted in some children having limited access to physical activity and exercise.

Adam points out that over the summer holidays demand of out-of-school PE lessons rocketed.

He says that children who participated in the classes during summer have now settled into school much better.

Teachers at the school say that having PE as part of the timetable is essential.

The benefits of physical exercise in combatting childhood obesity are well known. But when it comes to their mental wellbeing, it seems a hop, skip, and a jump goes a long way too.

