"The last few days of freedom?" PM prepares to address the nation

Boris Johnson has his work cut out today as he lays out some big changes to social distancing measures- which he says we should 'expect to be in place for six months'.

The PM had a meeting with The Cabinet this morning and is also chairing a Cobra emergency committee meeting with the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He is due to address the nation at 8pm this evening (22 September).

What is changing?

All hospitality, leisure, entertainment and tourism businesses will have to close by 10pm from Thursday (24 September)

Work from home if you can

No more than 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions from Monday (28 September)

Face coverings to be worn by those working in retail and hospitality from Monday (28 September)

Indoor sports no longer exempt from the 'rule of six'- For example, indoor 5 a side football will not be permitted- from Thursday (24 September)

What if I'm already experiencing local lockdown restrictions?

The measures will apply on top of any additional local restrictions that are already in place in your area.

People in the borough of Oadby and Wigston, as well as those in Wolverhampton, are amongst those in the UK who already face tighter restrictions.

The areas follow Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell which had tighter measures imposed last week.

What will the new measures mean for pubs, bars and restaurants?

From Thursday evening, all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England will be required to close by 10pm.

The 10pm curfew, used elsewhere in local lockdowns, will be rolled out across the country to try to prevent alcohol-fuelled breaches of social distancing rules.

Businesses will also be required by law to offer table service only- So no queueing at the bar.

A spokesman for Number 10 said: “No-one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses.

“We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS.”

Bar owners in the Midlands say that the curfew will be detrimental to business as it's after 10pm when people tend to buy more drinks.

Many restaurants in the region suspect that under the new rules they will be unable to take second sittings, which will be a big blow to business.

With numerous bars and restaurants extending the Eat Out To Help Out scheme to September many people in the Midlands have continued to go out and support their locals.

The new regulations come as a new university term starts and students return to cities across the region- many of them perhaps now making the most of "their last few days of freedom".

This was in Birmingham city centre yesterday evening (21 September).

What will the new measures mean for students?

It's "Freshers' Week" for thousands of teenagers arriving at universities in the Midlands, but coronavirus is making it a very different introduction to student life.

Gone are the parties at local nightclubs, to be replaced by outdoor gatherings in marquees with students having to keep to groups of no more than six.

However, dozens of students were seen to be queuing outside a bar in Nottingham last night (21 September).

Council officers had to step in to make sure that the rules were adhered to.

What will the new measures mean for people working from home?

Just weeks after the government was urging employees to return to the office, people in England are now being urged to work from home wherever possible.

The announcement will likely add to the blow following new restrictions for cafes and shops, which often rely on the spending of office workers.

People who were planning to return to the office might have to think again. Credit: PA Images

Why are extra measures necessary?

On Monday (21 September) the governments top scientific advisors warned that coronavirus infection rates are currently doubling every seven days.

50,000 New coronavirus cases by mid-October if infection rates aren't slowed down

200 Deaths per day by mid-November if infection rates aren't slowed down

Continuing at this rate of infection, without restrictions to slow it down, means the UK could be seeing 50,000 new coronavirus infections every day by mid-October.

According to the experts this could lead to approximately 200 deaths every day by mid-November.