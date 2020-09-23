Could you be munching on a fortune? £10k reward for person with longest Wotsit!

Remember 'Wotzilla'? Well, Leicester-based crips maker Walkers is looking for the person who has the longest Wotsit at home.

The manufacturer is offering up a sum of £10,000 to the person who can find the longest Wotsit.

After breaking the world record for the world’s longest puffcorn with ‘Wotzilla’, the Leicester-based snack producer says the longest crisp found will be displayed at its factory alongside their mammoth puffed snack.

On top of that, the winner will also receive a year’s supply of Wotsits.

Karl Chamberlain from the Walkers factory in Leicester said:

“Creating the longest Wotsit on the planet a few weeks back made us think about the size of ‘regular’ Wotsits Giants, and it suddenly made us realise that there must be some that are bigger than average!

“We can’t wait to put this super giant on display next to Wotzilla.”

