Modern Milk: The rise of raw and plant-based products

As part of our 'Modern Milk' series, we take a look at the increase in popularity in raw and plant-based milk alternatives.

Oat, soy, almond, coconut - there's a wide variety of options out there for people wanting to mix their milk habits.

Lauren Hall reports on the boom in plant-based milk products and the health benefits they can provide, although they're not a substitute for dairy, when it comes to vitamins and minerals.

But what about the process of getting your milk from farm to fridge?And there's the rise of raw milk - although it does come with a health warning.

Watch below, as Lauren Hall explains.

Read more: