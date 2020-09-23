NEC Group in Birmingham announce plans for redundancies

The NEC Group in Birmingham has announced redundancy plans after being greatly impacted by Covid-19.

The live events business says it will be undertaking a potential restructure after losing a substantial amount of revenue due to the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, the business made £160 million pounds annually. This figure plummeted to almost zero between mid-March and September 2020.

Despite this, the Group still assisted the country’s efforts to combat coronavirus by providing the entirety of the NEC, rent free, to the NHS as a Nightingale facility.

Birmingham's NEC houses one of several Nightingale Hospitals set up around the country Credit: PA

The employer says it will now need to undertake an employee consultation process to ensure the longevity of the business - which will result in job losses.

Our business serves as a great economic driver in the West Midlands but COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on us. In the absence of a sector specific extension to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, difficult decisions need to be made. NEC Group

The NEC Group says it will be formally entering a consultation process with employees about a proposed restructuring in October.

It added: "It is with a heavy heart that as a result of this, we will lose some truly dedicated colleagues and friends that work within the Group."

