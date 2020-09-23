Politics blog: New Covid restrictions - what next?

If your experience is anything like mine - the constant chatter among work colleagues is " what exactly are the restrictions now in place? ". For example if you go to a pub before 10pm with six people and two leave and then two more arrive to replace them - is that legal?

The questions came thick and fast from journalists at the Number Ten briefing today. Boris Johnson has laid out his stall but has he struck the right balance? Can he encourage business to prosper while at the same halt the rise in infections?

The Telford MP Lucy Allan has tweeted her view that "the blunt instrument" of lockdown hampers the health lives and livelihoods of everyone.

But she will also know that some scientists are of the view that the new restrictions coming into force tomorrow do not go far enough. The prediction is that there could be many hundreds more Covid deaths if transmission rates are not slowed much more quickly.

Others question the England-wide requirement to lock down further. Andrew Bridgen the North West Leicestershire MP says it seems unfair that some areas which have not experienced any rise in infections now have to follow tougher guidelines.

The government insists all decisions are kept under review . It cannot be an easy path to follow. For example in Leicester which has been in local lockdown for longer than any other individual town or city infections are still high - currently 100 cases per 100,000 in the week up to 19th September compared to the national average of 17.

We have been warned that the current changes could stay in place for another six months. That will eat into Christmas festivities and it also places a dark shadow over those emerging from the furlough scheme which closes at the end of October.

Boris Johnson has heard numerous pleas for more targeted support for those sectors worst affected including the midlands automotive trade. His answer is that the government is doing all it can and that his Chancellor is looking at 'creative and imaginative measures' that will result in a solution.

I have no doubt that people in the midlands will want to see that solution in action sooner rather than later.