Police arrest man after 30-minute long car chase across Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a man after a 30-minute long car chase across Nottingham.

The footage above shows how Police stopped a driver after following him for half an hour across the city, until they eventually managed to stop him.

Police rammed the car to bring it to a stop on Colwick Loop Road near Carlton on Monday night (September 21).

It's after the driver failed to stop for officers and narrowly missed other vehicles whilst driving on the wrong side of the road.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Inspector Mark Stanley, of Nottinghamshire Police, praised officers across the force who bravely stopped the vehicle last night.

Thankfully, despite some narrow misses, no members of the public, officers who gave chase or the suspect himself were injured. There was slight damage to the police vehicle involved. Inspector Mark Stanley, Nottinghamshire Police

