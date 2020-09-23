The group tackling a 130-mile walk to call for an end to football gambling ads

Recovering gambling addicts and their families today set off on a sponsored 130-mile walk to call for an end to gambling promotion in football.

The “Big Step” and “Gambling with Lives” groups will visit eight football clubs over five days across the Midlands who have gambling sponsors or partners.

James Grimes, Big Step Founder, has called on the public to support the challenge.

The group has contacted the government to end any gambling advertising, promotion and sponsorship in football, and hopes to draw attention to the suicide risk of gambling disorder, while promoting independent NHS treatment at the NHS Northern Gambling Service.

The walkers will head to the Ricoh Arena, home of Coventry City Football Club, on Saturday.

In response to the challenge, the Sky Blues said:

Coventry City is committed to promoting our sponsorship and the league sponsorship in line with EFL guidance, and ensuring that the promotion of any gambling products is conducted responsibly and in line with all appropriate licensing and regulatory guidelines. Coventry City Football Club

The other seven clubs and English Football League were contacted by ITV News Central, they all declined to comment.