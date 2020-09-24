It’s Inesh! Rhino at West Midlands Safari Park chooses her calf’s name

WATCH the moment Seto names her calf

An Indian rhino at West Midlands Safari Park has chosen her calf’s name - Inesh.

His 8-year-old mum, Seto, gave birth to him three weeks ago - he became the first Indian rhino to be born at the Park.

Keepers at the park have now let Seto choose the name of her calf by putting treats inside two boxes with shortlisted names.

They say she “made it clear with a hearty nudge of her nose that the box marked ‘Inesh’ was her winner.”

We are so happy that Seto was able to choose the name for her calf...we felt it was a brilliant opportunity to mix giving some enrichment to Seto to assist us in making the final decision. Shelley Tudor, Deputy Head Keeper of Ungulates

Inesh and his mother Seto Credit: West Midlands Safari Park

The Park say Inesh has been venturing out with his mother into the Park’s Rhino House paddock.

Keepers say he’ll eventually join his mum in being able to roam the Wild Asia section of the reserve.

Read more: